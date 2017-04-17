Nigeria: Restructuring Through Referendum Unconstitutional - Yadudu

Nigerian constitution doesn't recognize referendum as a mechanism of restructuring the federation as canvassed by some political groups, a professor of constitutional law, Auwalu Yadudu said yesterday.

"To my understanding, the procedure for any alteration of its (constitution) provisions to attain some form of restructuring does not envisage or recognize 'referendum' as a mechanism for bringing about any change to the existing Constitution or the adoption of a new one," the professor said in an email to Daily Trust.

"Moreover, for any alteration to the constitution to be legitimate or credible, it must be validated by the concurrent adoption by the National Assembly of any such proposals and the resolution in support of 2/3 (24) of the Houses of Assembly of the States where this is assented to by the President," he said.

"These, in my view, are only legal and constitutional mechanisms envisaged not some clever idea of a referendum," Yadudu, a university teacher and former presidential adviser on legal matters, said.

The don, a delegate to the National Conference convoked by President Goodluck Jonathan between March and August, 2014; was responding to last week's resolution by the Northern Delegates Forum (NDF) to the defunct conference, where the regional block rejected the clamour for restructuring of the country.

"My view has been that, going by the provisions of the 1999 Constitution, nothing stops the people of Nigeria from undertaking any form of restructuring of our federation or political, legal, social or economic system," the professor said.

But the professor said "the 1999 Constitution is the fundamental law which defines the powers of all institutions created under it. That is the existing legal order which must be complied with to achieve any form of restructuring. Therefore, for any form of restructuring to be legitimate it must conform to the procedures and processes enshrined in the Constitution."

Yadudu said "it is incontrovertible that the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 contains, very clear provisions, under section 9, and has spelt out explicit rules to govern specific steps to follow to alter its provisions, including the adoption of an entirely new Constitution if deemed desirable.

"Speaking personally as a lawyer, as opposed to representing the North, l would have no objection to engaging with National Assembly should it decide to treat the report of the National Conference as an input towards 'restructuring' the Nigerian federal arrangement along the lines contained in the report or even some more fundamental reshaping of the contours and substance of our federal arrangement," he said.

The legal luminary said "the conference report is merely advisory and not some sacrosanct resolutions. The NDF has expressed our reservations regarding the undemocratic nature of the Confab and the methods it followed to arrive at its decision."

He however added that "subjecting the report to the validating processes prescribed in section 9 of the Constitution may either confirm or repudiate these advisory resolutions contained in the Confab report. In the fashionable euphoria of mouthing calls for restructuring based on the Confab report, we have not interrogated those calling for it to tell us exactly what part of the 9-volume report they would want to subject to referendum."

He explained that the NDF's position on restructuring is that "it must be based and carried out or proposed on terms recognized and permitted by the existing constitutional and legal order and not on arbitrary processes or according to the dictates of an unrepresentative body such as the National Conference 2014."