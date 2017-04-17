16 April 2017

South Africa: Rebels' Timani Slapped With Four-Week Ban

The SANZAAR Foul Play Review Committee has accepted a guilty plea from Lopeti Timani of the Rebels for contravening Law 10.4(m) Any other acts (not previously referred to) which are contrary to good sportsmanship, after he was Cited during a Super Rugby Match at the Weekend.

Timani has been suspended from all forms of the game for 4 weeks, up to and including Saturday 13 May 2017.

The incident occurred in the 26th minute of the match between Rebels and Brumbies played at AAMI Park on Saturday 13 May 2017.

The SANZAAR Foul Play Review Committee of Nigel Hampton QC (Chairman), Stefan Terblanche and Stephen Hardy assessed the case.

In his finding, Foul Play Review Committee Chairman Nigel Hampton QC ruled the following:

"Having conducted a detailed review of all the available evidence, including all camera angles and additional evidence, including from the player and submissions from his legal representative, Michele Williams, the Foul Play Review Committee amended the citing to Law 10.4(m) Any other acts (not previously referred to) which are contrary to good sportsmanship."

"With respect to sanction the Foul Play Review Committee deemed the act of foul play, which involved an intentional, but glancing, strike to an opponent's head by the Player's leg, merited a mid range entry point of 8 weeks. However, taking into account mitigating factors including the Player's excellent Judicial record, his on-field apology to the opposing player, his remorse and his early guilty plea, the Foul Play Review Committee reduced the suspension to 4 weeks."

"The player is therefore suspended for 4 weeks, up to and including Saturday 13 May 2017."

All SANZAAR disciplinary matters are in the first instance referred to the Foul Play Review Committee to provide the option of expediting the judicial process.

For a matter to be dispensed with at this hearing, the person appearing must plead guilty and accept the penalty offered by the Foul Play Review Committee.

