Nigeria: We're Hungry Because We're Lazy - Sultan

Sokoto — The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar, has said there is hunger in the land because people are lazy.

He was responding to the remarks of the Chairman of the Shura Committee of the National Islamic Centre, Malam Ahmad Bello, who said at the 22rd annual Ummah Convention held in Sokoto that there was extreme hunger in the land.

The Sultan said Nigeria was endowed with fertile land that if properly harnessed could lead the country to greatness but for the laziness of the people.

"The chairman, Shura committee talks about hunger in the land but let me make it clear that we are hungry because we are lazy," the Sultan stated, recalling that agriculture had been the pride of the North in the past which needed to be restored.

Malam Ahmad Bello, making his point that there was hunger in the land, advised the Federal Government to address it. "Let us be very frank and blunt about this. There is hunger, extreme hunger in the land. There is no better evidence of this than the millions of our hapless children, all victims of cruel parental neglect, who go about begging for food from households, on streets, or just eating out of dustbins," he stated.

He said it was not a matter for only government. "Our political and spiritual leaders must do something about this, and urgently too, as it would be a crime, a sin and a folly not to do so," he charged.

Delivering a lecture on 'Agriculture: Panacea for Nigeria's Economic Recession,' the Vice Chancellor, Al-Qalam University, Katsina, Professor Shehu Ado stressed the need for Nigeria to take agriculture as the centerpiece of industrialisation and economic take-off.