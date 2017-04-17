16 April 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: WFP Convoy Targeted in IED Blast Near Mogadishu

Tagged:

Related Topics

A World Food Program convoy was targeted in an improvised explosive device (IED) near Somali capital Mogadishu on Sunday morning, April 16.

Confirming the incident, the deputy administrator of Garasbaley area said two WFP vehicles came under roadside bomb at Wedow settlement, an IDP camp just outside Mogadishu.

There was no immediate reports of casualties on WFP staff, but eyewitnesses confirmed that two children were killed by the IED explosion targeted the security escorting convoy.

No group has yet claimed the responsibility for the bomb attack on WFP vehicles.

Somalia

Attention Shifts to Somalia in Bid to Protect Maritime Trade

Somalia is suddenly back in the limelight, with a number of high-level visits in the past few weeks signalling a renewed… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.