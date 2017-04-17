Somalia: WFP Convoy Targeted in IED Blast Near Mogadishu

A World Food Program convoy was targeted in an improvised explosive device (IED) near Somali capital Mogadishu on Sunday morning, April 16.

Confirming the incident, the deputy administrator of Garasbaley area said two WFP vehicles came under roadside bomb at Wedow settlement, an IDP camp just outside Mogadishu.

There was no immediate reports of casualties on WFP staff, but eyewitnesses confirmed that two children were killed by the IED explosion targeted the security escorting convoy.

No group has yet claimed the responsibility for the bomb attack on WFP vehicles.