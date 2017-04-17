Uganda: Introduce Mentorship Programmes for Boys, Vice Chancellor Tells Government

Mbarara — Bishop Stuart University vice chancellor, Prof Mauda Kamatenesi, has asked government to create mentorship programmes for boys aimed at reducing strikes in schools countrywide.

Addressing students, teacher and parents at Ntare School during the awarding ceremony of the school's best performers in 2016 national examinations, Prof Kamatenesi said government and parents have concentrated on girl-child mentorship ignoring the vulnerable young boys, which has increased misconduct among male teenagers.

"There is yawning for male mentors in the country. Boys now eat tuition, miss examinations and their behaviour is deteriorating leading to increased strikes in schools," Prof Kamatenesi said

She added: "Mentorship for boys is real a big issue because girls have become very smart and know how to eat boys' money and this affects the country's economy. Government must come up with special mentors for boys in all schools countrywide. Research shows that young boys have lost their way because of lack of mentorship, we now appeal to the public and government to set up mentorship programmes in schools."

The head of development at Ankole Diocese, the Rev Capt Francis Isingoma, asked government to save traditional schools from disintegrating in the education sector since they are the back born of the development in the country.

"The government should not sit and watch our traditional schools lose track, because it is these schools that our children picked motivation and courage to keep focused on their studies but when they watch schools that were traditionally role models in our areas fade away then the next generations are heading for the most difficult situation," Rev Isingoma said.

He also discouraged schools from tolerating indiscipline but instead encourage students to work hard for a better future.

Ntare School headteacher Jimmy Turyagyenda noted that most schools that perform well in the country attribute their performance to good discipline which is key to good results.

He urged parents, teachers together with government to ensure that discipline is maintained in order to improve grades in the country.

Commenting about the recent incident at the school where 280 Senior Three students were sent home for breaking glasses and windows of his office, Mr Turyagenda said the students stand chances of being dismissed from school since such behaviour is not accommodated at Ntare School.

"For us when you become indisciplined we send you away. We can even discontinue the whole class instead of having indisciplined students that will ashame the school. The students who were sent home after breaking glasses will be subjected to tight scrutiny to ensure that we remain with disciplined students who will make Ntare School proud," Mr Jimmy said

Ntare School awarded Anyine Praise who scored 8 Aggregates at UCE in 2016 with Shs6.5 million and Gerald Kwarisiima who scored 20 points at UACE with Shs500,000 to inspire other students work harder.