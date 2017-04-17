17 April 2017

Nigeria: FAAN to End Touting At Lagos Cargo Terminal

By Abdullateef Aliyu

Lagos — The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has moved to curb illegal activities and touting at the ever busy Hajj and Cargo Terminal of the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA), Lagos.

Part of the steps to sanitize the densely populated area is the restriction of commercial activities to 12 hours (7am-7pm) from the initial 24 hours period.

A task force has also been set up to enforce the new measures.

However the agency clarified that the new regime would not affect the operational activities, but commercial activities within the terminal.

The Manager, Hajj and Cargo Terminal, Mr. Asizehi Musa told our reporter that the essence of the task force was not to threaten any agency or operator but to instil sanity into the terminal, reduce touts and touting activities in compliance with the recommendations of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards.

The Chief Security Officer (CSO) of Hajj and Cargo Terminal, Mr. Benjamin Adewunmi said that it was necessary to take full control of the territory by FAAN, assuring that the taskforce would ensure the security and safety of persons, equipment and cargo in the area.

