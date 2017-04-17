Nigeria to Emulate China's Discipline

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed said Nigeria would key into the role discipline played in the Chinese Cultural Revolution, to enrich its National Re-orientation Programme; "Change Begins With Me."

The Minister made the remark in Abuja at the weekend, when he received the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Zhou Pinson, on a courtesy visit, a statement by his media aide, Segun Adeyemi said.

The minister said one of China's major strength is its discipline, and respect for values noted, saying Nigeria needs same to achieve its 'Change Begins With Me' campaign.

The meeting was to conclude partnership between the two countries, in the area of infrastructural development as a catalyst for domestic tourism in the African nation.

Mohammed said for Nigeria's tourism to improve, better infrastructural facilities such as roads, power railways amongst others were needed and China poses good example.

Mr Pinson said culture and people-to-people relations are part of the ten priority areas, which China was exploring to foster relations with Nigeria.