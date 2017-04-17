16 April 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Easter Weekend Fires in Cape Town Leaves Two Dead and Hundreds Displaced

One person was killed, 100 homes destroyed and 300 people displaced by a fire in Mandela Park, Hout Bay, on Sunday, the City of Cape Town said.

This following fires in city on Saturday in which one person died, 100 homes were destroyed and 200 people were left homeless. These fires were in Mfuleni, Crossroads, Wallacedene, Lavender Hill, Gugulethu and New Rest Informal Settlement.Read: 1 dead, over 200 displaced in Cape Town shack fires

City of Cape Town fire and rescue spokesperson Theo Layne said the city's fire department responded to a fire in Mandela Park, Hout Bay, at 02:15 on Sunday morning.

The city's Informal Communities, Solid Waste, Water and Sanitation directorate has been deployed to Mandela Park to assist affected families, Layne said.

The city's NGO partner Mustadafin Foundation were also on the scene to provide humanitarian relief.

Layne said the cause of the blaze is undetermined at this stage.

Layne said in a separate incident on Sunday a fire destroyed eight carriages and damaged three in Belmont Park Kraaifontein Railway station. Metrorail spokesperson Raina Scott could not be reached for comment.

Source: News24

