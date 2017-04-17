Gambia: Musa Balla Debuts for Italian Third Tier

Gambian youngster Musa Balla Sowe, has finally debuted for his new Italian third tier side. Bala came on from the substitutes' bench to make a three minute debut in the 1-1 draw with Catania.

An erstwhile Ball Conge FC and Real de Banjul starlet, Sowe joined Vibonese two weeks ago in an agreement expiring this June 30th. The short-term deal is an assessment by the club gaffer of what Sowe can bring to the table with an option to pen an extended contract at season's end.

Musa's move brings to an end his days of going without a club after leaving fourth tier side AC Parma reportedly due to injury. The 20-year-old's latest transfer sees him reunite with friend and Gambia international Ali Sowe at US Vibonese - a side fighting to beat the drop.

They sit precariously in the relegation play-off last spot, leveled on points with bottom-placed Melfi. With a strong penchant for flamboyant football and step-overs, Musa was named on the substitutes' bench yesterday but without minutes, unlike Ali, who played the whole game in the 2-2 stalemate against Monoploi.

Balla hails from Bundung and starred for SK East Super Nawettan outfit several times before featuring for Real de Banjul and then Banjul United.

His performances there earned him a trial with the Gambia U-20 side. Owing to the number strikers at his disposal, then U-20s' coach Tapha Manneh overlooked Balla in 2014.

It was months following this that he was reported to have traveled to Libya for eventual destination Italy.

Today, he's the third Gambian in the Italian third tier after Ali Sowe and Yusupha Bobb.