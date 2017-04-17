16 April 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Man Arrested for Attempted Murder

A man has been arrested for attempted murder on South Beach road in Umdloti after allegedly repeatedly stabbing another man on Sunday evening.

Marshall Security Durban was called to the scene following an altercation between two men.

The thirty-year-old man was found lying on the ground with multiple stab wounds to his face and neck.

"Two gentlemen were fighting on side of the road near the service station. One was repeatedly stabbed with a broken bottle. The victim alleged that the suspect also had knife, but there was no [other] weapon found on him. We did find the broken bottle though, said Kyle van Reenen, spokesperson of Marshall Rescue Durban.

The suspect was arrested on the scene, and handed over to the South African Police Service (SAPS).

Van Reenen said that the victim was in serious condition when he was found, but he was stabilized by Netcare911 officials, and taken to a state hospital.

He has been described as being in a serious, but stable condition.

Source: News24

South Africa

