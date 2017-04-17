Uganda: Goalkeeper Ochan Kicks KCCA Into History Books

Kampala — Shot-stopper Benjamin Ochan took matters into his own hands to save two penalties before taking to his left foot to dispatch the winner and book KCCA into historic books.

The result ensured KCCA became the first Ugandan club to make the group stages of a continental competition since the new format was introduced.

Saturday's 4-3 Caf Confederation Cup shootout victory over Al-Masry also ensured KCCA eliminated Egyptian opposition from a continental competition for the first time in their history.

The win, coming after normal time had ended 1-0 thanks to Ahmed Gomma's 25th minute goal, also guarantees the Ugandan champions $275,000 (Shs998m) for reaching the group stage.

Gomma's first time finish after a long ball was directed into his way brought the encounter to 1-1 on aggregate, forcing penalties to decide who joins the money brackets.

KCCA are the first Ugandan club to reach this stage since the group phase was introduced but 1991 African Champions of Clubs (Champions League) losing finalists - SC Villa, KCCA themselves, Express and Simba have all previously been here in the old format.

Coach Hossam Hassan's Al-Masry were more adventurous in Ismailia, probing KCCA all evening but the visitors kept steady, calm and measured to see out the 90 and carry on the fight to spot kicks.

Ochan, 27, had told this newspaper they were not bothered by Egyptian domineering history over Ugandan football teams.

"We have the belief," he said, "A strong belief that we can do it, and we shall go to Egypt with a mindset of doing it."

Saving Alsaid's effort

That was the mindset he had throughout the game, the same mindset he took to the spot kicks.

Although he was beaten by Al Masry skipper Ossama Moursi for the first, the assured goalkeeper came back to save Said Alsaid's kick after second half substitute Geoffrey Sserunkuma had levelled for the Ugandans.

Muzamir Mutyaba then converted for KCCA to lead 2-1 before Ochan again showed the mindset he talked about to keep out Ahmed Monsour's kick.

Timothy Awany made it 3-1 for KCCA before Ochan was beaten by Al Masry's goal scorer Gomma.

Brian Majwega was handed the chance to quash Egyptian dreams faster but the winger's kick rattled off the crossbar, allowing Elsayed Abdelaal to give the hosts a lifeline.

But Ochan stepped up and decisively killed it with his left foot to send KCCA into frenzied celebrations and the lucrative group stage of the competition.

"I wouldn't want to be singled out but I believe it was a team effort from the players, the technical team and the supporters back home," said the heroic shot-stopper.

Ochan also revealed there was a last minute change in the order of taking penalties with striker Sserunkuma telling him to take the final kick.

"I was supposed to take the fourth and Majwega to go for the last one but Geoffrey (Sserunkuma) signaled to me to wait maybe because he saw my confidence had grown and I would have the guts to take the final penalty," he said.