Uganda: Govt Gives Away Part of Barracks Land to Investor

Mubende — Government has given away 50 acres of land belonging to Mubende Army Rehabilitation Centre to a Turkish Investor to set up two agro-processing plants in the area.

The land allocated to the investor is situated at Kikona-Kyabatagi in West Division, Mubende Municipality.

The investor, according to state minister for Kampala, who is also Mubende District Woman MP, Ms Benny Namugwanya, is expected to construct two coffee and maize flour processing plants- targeting the international market.

While commissioning the project last week, Ms Namugwanya said the land giveaway was in response to a presidential directive issued last year to Mubende District local government and the administration of Army Mubende Rehabilitation Centre instructing them to grant a lease hold title to Tunasco Insaat Company for industrial purposes.

"Our local farmers dealing in maize and coffee growing have been selling their products to the in-land market at low prices, and this project is going to raise their bargaining power since the factories will add value to their produce and pay them the same prices like on the East African market," she said

She said the factories will also create jobs to hundreds of residents in the area and reduce on the high rate of brain drain where many resourceful youth have been leaving the country for greener pastures abroad.

"The investor is going to consider locals when recruiting workers for both skilled and unskilled labour, because it was one of the reasons why the President directed that this project is brought here," she said

She urged farmers in the district to embark on massive maize and coffee growing which are going to be used as raw materials in the two factories.

Mr Sherrif Ahmed Abduwalli, one of the directors Tunasco Insaat Company Ltd, said construction of the factories will commence soon and will take one year.

He applauded President Museveni for availing a conducive environment for investors to work in the country and promised a multiplier effect in terms of benefit to the local community and the country at large.

" In whatever we will be doing here, priority will be given to the locals to ensure that we play a role in uplifting their household incomes," he said