Uganda: 160 Arrested for Drunk-Driving

Kampala — A total of 162 drivers are in police custody over drunk-driving during the Easter celebrations, Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson Emilian Kayima has said.

Describing the Easter celebrations in Kampala as "generally peaceful," Mr Kayima said only six "serious" accidents were recorded, none being fatal.

"On Friday night, a total of 132 people were arrested for drunk driving while 30 more were picked along the streets on Saturday, there were only six accidents with no fatalities," he said.

Meanwhile, residents of Nsanji, Namulanda and Bweyogerere writhed with fear during the Easter celebrations after criminals distributed leaflets warning them against moving without any valuable item on them.

"There was fear because of the circulation of leaflets by criminals in Nsanji, Namulanda and Kyengera," said Mr Kayima.

He added; "Our officers were on ground and we managed to frustrate the criminals so there was no recorded incident."

In what appears to be courage-in-crime, leaflets have been distributed in the suburbs of Kampala by suspected criminals instructing dwellers to move with mobile phones, money and other valuables which the criminals will take when they attack residents.

The leaflets prescribe dire consequences for those that fail to comply with the "directives."

Masaka Town residents are one such people living in fear and uncertainty as the so called leaflet-distributing criminals gain notoriety.

Mr Kayima said the criminals should be "rest assured" police will apprehend them.

He said apart from an incident in Kitintale, a Kampala suburb, where two suspected criminals where arrested for allegedly attempting to break in a house, "no one was murdered in the Kampala Metropolitan area."

"It was stable and secure, the other incident was in Kitintale where some criminals wanted to attack a home but they were apprehended," he said.

Relatedly, Mr Kayima said three suspected criminals were arrested after attempting to steal a gun from police officers in Kakiri.

"In Kakiri, police arrested three criminals who tried to attack police officers on duty with a huge hammer with a view of possibly stealing a gun," he said.

The three, who were riding on a motorbike of registration number UAF 702B are 18-year-old Nakuwadde Tadeo Micheal, a scrap dealer, 41-year-old Alex Waako and 22 year-old Philip Kitooke.

Elsewhere, a family of four, which was travelling to its ancestral home for Easter holidays, perished in an accident on the Kampala Hoima road on Good Friday.