Uganda: Court Orders Unfreezing of NSSF Accounts

Kampala — The High Court in Kampala has ordered the unblocking of National Social Security Fund (NSSF) accounts that were frozen over a Shs14.2 billion dispute with Uganda Telecom Limited (UTL).

On Tuesday, High Court Registrar Ezekiel Muwanguzi ordered a stay of execution of a temporary garnishee order that had been issued last week to UTL on three bank accounts - Stanbic Bank, Standard Chartered Bank and Citi Bank - belonging to NSSF.

The High Court had on Monday last week issued a preliminary garnishee order that the three bank accounts held by NSSF be attached to recover Shs14.3b and costs from NSSF.

According to the order, the unfreezing of the accounts is dependent on NSSF complying with the conditions of a previous consent agreement with UTL. The telecom company, in getting the order to attach the accounts, had alleged that NSSF had failed to provide bank guarantees and a certificate of compliance.

"The applicant shall within 15 days from today deposit with the Registrar High Court an unconditional bank guarantee in the sum of the total decretal/judgment debt valid from time to time until the final disposal of the appeal pending at the Court of Appeal," the order reads.

The contention

In court, UTL had argued that the previously issued bank guarantees had defects and NSSF had on several occasions violated the terms of the consent judgment. On the other hand, NSSF argued that UTL was acting in bad faith to attach three bank accounts yet the matter was still pending in the Court of Appeal.

Commenting on the order to unfreeze the accounts, Mr Richard Byarugaba, the NSSF managing director, said: "... we are happy with the court's decision and we are keen to continually protect workers' savings. We believe that the Shs14.2b belongs to a section of former UTL workers and UTL should not circumvent the court process to access the money."

Background

Following a ruling in May 2016 in which High Court Judge Lydia Mugambe ordered NSSF to pay the contested sum to UTL, the Fund sought permission to appeal, leading to the two parties entering a "consent to stay execution" on May 27, 2016. In the case before Ms Mugambe, UTL had demanded that NSSF refunds a total of Shs14.2b as contributions and interest for about 985 employees. UTL argued that the employees in question were not entitled to NSSF contributions because they had a separate pension scheme.