16 April 2017

The Observer (Kampala)

Uganda/Egypt: KCCA Eject Egypt's Al Masry From Confederations Cup

Uganda's Premier League Champions KCCA FC on Saturday night ejected Egypt's Al Masry to qualify for the group stage (last 16) of the CAF Total Confederations Cup.

After winning the first leg 1-0, the Egyptians also utilized their home advantage to win by the same margin at the Ismailia stadium.

The game went into penalties and KCCA FC goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan saved two penalties before converting the winning one.

KCCA FC who become the first Ugandan team to qualify for the last 16 of the Confederations Cup qualified 4-3 on penalties.

"This is good news for KCCA FC and Uganda," Uganda FA president Moses Magogo told URN on phone.

KCCA FC also became the only team in the Council for East and Central African Football Associations (Cecafa) region to make it to the group stage after Tanzania's Young Africans was ejected 4-1 on aggregate by Algeria's MC Alger.

The other teams that qualified for the last 16 include: Mbabane Swallows (Swaziland), Smouha FC (Egypt), Zesco FC (Zambia) and Club Africain (Tunisia) among others. More games will be played on Sunday.

