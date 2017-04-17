16 April 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Former Israel Premier Impressed By Tanzania Tourism Attractions

Dar es Salaam — Former Israel Prime Minister, Mr Ehud Barak, has praised the government for the way it preserves the country's tourist attractions.

Mr Barak, who was leading a group of over hundred Israeli tourists including his family arrived in the country early this week for a tourism mission.

During his tour, Mr Barak and his team visited Ngorongoro and Serengeti National Parks which are in the list of UNESCO's World Heritage Sites.

According to Tanzania National Parks (Tanapa) Communication Manager, Mr Pascal Shelutete, the former Israeli Premier made a stopover at Olduvai Gorge on his way to Serengeti National Park where he was met by deputy Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, Engineer Ramo Makani.

At the Olduvai Gorge, the most famous archaeological location in East Africa and the must visit for travellers to Ngorongoro and Serengeti national Parks, Mr Barak said the area was very important because, as a cradle of mankind, it connects the early human being with the modern human generation.

He toured the Olduvai Gorge Museum and expressed his admiration of the way the government was doing in conservation of historical and heritage sites such as Olduvai Gorge.

