Tanzania: Integrity First - Is the Integrity of Kabudi, Mkumbo Put to Test?

President John Magufuli will be remembered as the first President of this country, who has been so notorious for appointing many active academicians from our universities to his administration as civil servants.

Despite the disapproval showed by the academia on his unique developed interest of 'poaching' a few active professors from our universities and employ them to public service, President Magufuli has adamantly continued turning a deaf ear to such disapproval.

In showing disregard for the appeal from the academia that his taking of intellectuals from universities will eventually affect academic development of our public universities, President Magufuli has once again appointed Prof Palamagamba Kabudi to lead ministry of Constitutional and Legal Affairs and Prof Kitila Mkumbo from the opposition to lead the ministry of Water and Irrigation.

For many years all past presidents before Dr Magufuli rarely did they appoint active academicians to public service. When they did so, they mostly appointed academicians, who were already left teaching at universities and were active in politics as Members of Parliament or were active in any political line within the ruling party, anxiously waiting for the President's mercy to appoint them to political positions where there are greener pastures than elsewhere. This tendency is unique because public service itself is not in short supply of bureaucrats with expertise and experience to lead ministries as permanent secretaries or even as ministers after being first elected or appointed as Members of Parliament.

What is Dr Magufuli's intention in appointing professors to his administration?

Perhaps President Magufuli's intention to appoint intellectuals to public service is good for the betterment of the country, who knows! Time will tell if filling the cabinet and ministries with professors will transform this country for a better tomorrow. While numerous professors are already servicing in Dr Magufuli's government in different portfolios and public offices, the recent appointment of two professors is crucial for a number of reasons. For instance, Prof Kabudi is a constitutional lawyer and was one of the few active academicians, who served in the then Constitutional Review Commission (CRC).

As one of two constitutional experts, who served in the CRC, Prof Kabudi might have highly contributed his expertise together with Dr Sengondo Mvungi (May God rest his soul in eternal peace) to developing the Draft Constitution this country has ever had. The Draft Constitution produced by the CRC was of its kind because its contents were reduced from the views collected from the general public by members of the CRC. Members of the CRC made it clear to the general public that they never decided any issue through voting.

Such a consensus must have constitutional expertise from Prof Kabudi and his colleague Dr Mvungi, but not least from all members of the CRC under chairmanship of Judge Joseph Warioba. Unfortunately, as we all know, the Draft Constitution facilitated by the CRC through the gifted hands of constitutional lawyers like Prof Kabudi was turned down by CCM, whose national chairman President Magufuli has now appointed Prof Kabudi to serve in his cabinet.

Why President Magufuli has appointed Prof Kabudi to his cabinet knowing that as the one who served in the CRC, might still have the same stand on the Draft Constitution, which some of its basic contents like the structure of Union and limited powers of the President were rejected by the CCM-based Constituent Assembly, which came out with a different Proposed Constitution.

We can rightly speculate that, President Magufuli's intention to appoint Prof Kabudi to the ministry responsible for constitutional and legal affairs is good for he wants to have a person, who served in the CRC so that he could advise him how to proceed with a constitution making process leftover.

Will Prof Kabudi maintain his integrity?

Apparently, we believe Prof Kabudi will still maintain his stand on the Draft Constitution and he may convince President Magufuli to approach the leftover of the constitution making process in a different way. Who knows, Prof Kabudi may convince President Magufuli to review both the Draft Constitution of the CRC and the Proposed Constitution of CCM- based Constituent Assembly for the purpose of improving the Proposed Constitution before going to a referendum stage?

Negatively speculated, we may think too, that President Magufuli has drawn Prof Kabudi closer to him to try to change his mind from that of supporting the Draft Constitution and now support the CCM-based Proposed Constitution. If this is President Magufuli's intention to appoint Prof Kabudi to his cabinet and if he succeeds, then Prof Kabudi's integrity will be compromised. One of the qualities of an academician like a professor is to be a person of integrity irrespective of the cost that he may be required to pay for.

No one is sure if Prof Kabudi is going to compromise his integrity on the constitution making process because still we do not have a clear record of our intellectuals, who stood firm to defend their integrity, when they were put to the test. One of the intellectual, who is still serving in the cabinet went as far as denying the contents of his thesis simply to protect his bread and butter. It won't be any surprise at all if Prof Kabudi does the same.

Philosopher Galileo was sentenced to life imprisonment by his religious leaders because of his integrity to maintain that the earth was revolving around the sun. He didn't compromise his knowledge. Prof Kabudi is a second person from those, who served in the CRC to be drawn closer to President Magufuli's government and his party.

Mr Humphrey Polepole was the first guy, who served in the CRC to be appointed district commissioner, a position, which he briefly served before he was made CCM's spokesman. Mr Polepole has publicly made it clear that his stand on the Draft Constitution remains the same no matter what. But how will he continue supporting a three-government structure, which for decades seemed an unbearable thorn by CCM and its governments?

Prof Mkumbo as a 'wizard, who has been given a child to care'

Prof Kitila Mkumbo, we can say, is the first opposition politician to be appointed to serve in the government of CCM without being a political defector first. His appointment as permanent secretary surprised many, but was positively taken. As an academician and opposition politician, Prof Mkumbo has been constructively critic of the government on many issues. He has been even criticising President Magufuli's 'poaching' of intellectuals from universities to public service.

For Prof Mkumbo, we can say, a Kiswahili proverb, which says, "give a child to the wizard to care" (mchawi mpe mtoto amlee) has come true. Paradoxically, Prof Mkumbo finds himself into President Magufuli's hands to help him solve water problems, which for many years he has been pointing finger at the CCM government that it has not been doing enough to serve the people.

However, were of mixed opinion on Prof Mkumbo's appointment. While a few thought that he would play down his appointment because of his status as a politician from the opposition and currently teaching at the university, others, including Prof Mkumbo himself, were very positive with the President's appointment and commended him for daring take to his government a politician from the opposition camp. I, too, agree with Prof Mkumbo in responding positively to his appointment. It wouldn't be good at all for him to play down the presidential appointment, which there is no apparent reason that there is ill-motive behind. Graciously, we take it for granted that President Magufuli has put a new record to work with an opposition mind since multiparty democracy was re-introduced in Tanzania in 1992.

Is Magufuli practising CCM's philosophy of killing the opposition?

It has been a philosophy of our former presidents to weaken the opposition by appointing defectors to political positions, like MPs or district commissioners, etc. This tactic of weakening the opposition has been taken by mediocre politicians as an opportunity within the ruling party once someone defects from the opposition to CCM, knowing for sure that his/her defection would immediately be awarded by the President. Retired President Mkapa utilised that tactic so much in weakening the opposition by appointing defectors from opposition, like Dr Masumbuko Lamwai and Chief Abdullah Fundikira, as MPs after defecting from opposition in early 1996. I don't think President Magufuli is after that bad philosophy of weakening political opposition for political reasons only.

Mkumbo's integrity put to the test

Now, will Prof Mkumbo compromise his integrity after being promoted from a teaching job at the university to the post of permanent secretary at the ministry of Water and Irrigation? Precisely, no one does anticipate such a thing to happen, but with our intellectuals anything is possible. Prof Mkumbo's beginning to die naturally from being an opposition guy has started if he will compromise his integrity thereafter.

The author is a lawyer/journalist based in Dar es Salaam.