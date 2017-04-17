Uganda: Religious Leaders Decry Increasing Insecurity, Hunger in Uganda, Call for Reconciliation

The Archbishop of Kampala, Dr Cyprian Kizito Lwanga has decried the spate of murders, poverty and famine that have rocked this country.

Citing the examples of attacks in the Greater Masaka and Teso sub-regions, Dr Lwanga, in his Easter Message to congregants at Rubaga Cathedral called for government intervention to ensure security in all parts of the country.

"As we commemorate this Holy season, some people are mourning the death their beloved ones whose lives were cut short by violent armed thugs. A good example is Greater Masaka and Teso sub-regions. Murder is evil and violates God's commandments. The level of food insecurity is also increasing every day due to fall armyworm and drought. We urge government to intervene because the future looks dim, he said.

According to Dr Lwanga, Easter is a time of reconciliation and Christians need to renew themselves and live according to God's will if they are to overcome the challenges in our society.

"Let's us reunite during this Easter period and learn how to live with each other. Each one of us ought to do what's expected of them. Our motto says 'For God and our country.' If you kill your colleague, will you tell God that you killed them For God and your country? God created us in his image. We ought to protect that image through how we live and what we do," he added.

At Namirembe Cathedral, the Rt. Rev. Wilberforce Kityo Luwalira who led the Easter service also decried the increasing insecurity in the country and called upon to emulate Jesus Christ whose death was a sign of love for all mankind.

"Jesus resurrected to fight injustice, unfairness and any form of crime so as to save us," he said.

Archbishop Paul Bakyenga who led Easter prayers at Nyamitanga Cathedral in Mbarara asked all leaders in the country to always tell their people the truth for a better nation.

He also asked the congregation to seek for the truth from Jesus Christ despite very many newspapers and radio stations which all claim to give true information as journalists, lawyers and other organizations that lead investigations in the what happens in the country.

At St. Paul's Cathedral Kako, West Buganda Diocese Headquarters, Bishop Henry Katumba Tamale, who led the service said: "We pray that the resurrection of Jesus resurrects morals in Buganda. According to him, Christianity should cement love and patience in homes because any wrongs that happen in the country started from families as a unit of the nation.