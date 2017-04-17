Dar es Salaam — Tanzania has changed its foreign policy to embrace countries which were ideologically regarded as enemies, President John Magufuli said yesterday.

He was speaking during the inauguration of 20 hostel buildings at the University of Dar es Salaam.

According to Dr Magufuli, Tanzania has to meet demands of the new world to achieve national interests.

"We've played a part in liberating Southern African states, and now it's time to build our economy and align ourselves with all those who can make this happen." He spoke about the blossoming relations between Tanzania and Israel.

He said 600 Israeli tourists would visit Tanzania this year alone.

"After finalising our agreement on establishing diplomatic ties we're going to receive Israeli tourists. We will continue to strengthen political and economic relations with them."

Already the first batch of the tourists led by former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak and his family is touring the Northern Circuit. Last month, Mr Sylvester Mabumba was sworn as the Tanzanian ambassador to Israel.

Tanzania severed relations with Israel following the 1973 Yom Kippur War. Ties were restored in 1995, but Israel conducted its relations with Tanzania via Kenya.

Last October Moroccan King Mohammed VI visited Tanzania.

Questions were raised whether Tanzania had abandoned its support for Polisario, which the United Nations considers to be the legitimate representative of the Sahrawi people, and maintains that the Sahrawis have a right to self-determination. Western Sahara is under Moroccan control.