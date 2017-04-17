Tanzania: Of Our Role in Security

column

The nation is mourning eight members of the police force who were slain in Kibiti District Thursday evening. They died while on the line of duty. The killers thereafter stole a number of military weapons.

I send my deepest condolences to the bereaved families, friends and the nation at large. The grisly incident is shocking and the nation has every reason to mourn the officers.

First, the number of officers has been reduced. Secondly, fellow human beings have been brutally killed. Thirdly, military weapons have been stolen. This is terrifying. How are the 'bandits' planning to use the weapons for?

The whole incident is very scaring. Well trained and properly armed police officers were shot dead. What would happen to ordinary citizens? It is obvious that the bandits were not 'ordinary'.

One thing is clear, our security as a nation is under attack. And, we must defend ourselves. A dictionary defines 'security' as the state of being free from danger or threat.

The incident also happened at a time many questions regarding security were being raised. What with the kidnappings that have shock the country? Chadema cadre Ben Saanane was kidnapped over three months ago; and just recently rapper Roma Mkatoliki and three other colleagues were also kidnapped before they were found.

Our security is at stake. Deliberate measures must be taken to ensure that we're all safe. Fear. Residents of Mkengeni Village in Kibiti District have expressed their deep fears. They don't only fear the bandits but also are unsure if they won't be harassed by the police as the latter undertake their investigations.

Cooperation between the police and the people is crucial. There will be no achievement in curbing increasing insecurity if the two sides don't see eye to eye. The police should come down at the level of the people.

The community policing platform should be revived. This is the meeting point, where the police can effectively engage with the general public as partners rather than as enemies. The two sides must build rapport.

It is well known that no development is possible in the absence of peace and security. Therefore, it is in our best interest to ensure that we protect our security.

A time has come when we must borrow a leaf from our traditional society. Then, every member had a role in ensuring the security of their people. People were trained to closely identify good people from the bad. People knew when and how to communicate in times of danger. In the current set up, we've all surrendered our security to security organs alone. This is not right. It is time the police force would be reformed so as to ensure it is really for the people.

As we celebrate Easter today, let's all live the message of peace and security. We all have a role to play. Happy Easter!