16 April 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Tight Title Run-in After Simba Draw

Dar es Salaam — Simba SC may regret dropping two crucial points in the race for the Vodacom Premier League title after playing out a goalless draw against Toto African at the Kirumba Stadium yesterday.

The result means that Simba continue to sit at the summit of the table with 62 points, six points above close title chasers and defending champions--Young Africans.

However, Simba may be knocked off the top by Yanga should the latter win their rescheduled matches.

The Msimbazi Street giants have not won the league for the past four seasons and have so far played 27 matches, two more than their arch-rivals.

They have three matches remaining. Yanga whose matches have been pushed back to allow them to feature in the Caf Confederation Cup playoffs have 56 points from 25 outings.

Should they bag maximum points from the matches in hand; the Jangwani Street heavyweights will go level on points with Simba.

Nonetheless, Simba will be forced to settle for the second place because of their inferior goal difference.

If both Yanga and Simba win all their remaining matches they will tie on 71 points with the team with superior goal difference winning silverware.

For Toto African, a point boosted their bid for survival after hitting 26 points from as many matches.

Even so, they are still glued in the drop zone with four matches remaining.

At Mwakwani Stadium, relegation-haunted JKT Ruvu almost pulled off a shock win over Azam FC, but could not protect their lead to draw 2-2 draw.

JKT Ruvu are still at the bottom of the 16-team log with 23 points garnered from 27 matches.

They will have to win the remaining matches to stand a chance of avoiding the drop to the First Division League.

Majimaji, another team staring relegation, were reduced to novices at Mabatini grounds after slumping to an embarrassing 4-1 loss at the hands of Ruvu Shooting.

