15 April 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: One Dead, Over 200 Displaced in Cape Town Shack Fires

One man has died and 208 others have been displaced from their homes after fires across the city destroyed more than 40 wooden structures and dwellings, the City of Cape Town said on Saturday.

Just after midnight on Saturday morning, fire and rescue personnel arrived at a dwelling on fire along Kafi Road in Gugulethu, where one man was found dead after succumbing to his injuries sustained in the fire, Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Tracey Whittaker said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

On Friday night around 20:40, 30 wooden structures were destroyed leaving 156 people displaced in New Rest Informal Settlement in Gugulethu. Protests were also underway in the area, however the cause of the blaze was still unknown, Whittaker said.

The South African Red Cross Society was currently assisting affected families with humanitarian relief, hot meals, blankets, vanity packs and clothing.

"[The] informal settlements department, electricity and solid waste [are] on scene to assist the affected community," Whittaker said.

Three other fires destroyed 15 wooden structures in Sikhobongela Street in Wallacedene, Borchards Quarry Road in Crossroads as well as Cliffoney Street in Connaught.

The fires had displaced 52 people, Whittaker said.

No injuries or further deaths were reported. The causes of the fires were still not known, she said.

Source: News24

South Africa

