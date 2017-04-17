Tanzania: Heed CAG Advice to End the Rot in Government

It is inconceivable that beating embezzlers seems well-nigh impossible in Tanzania even as President John Magufuli is striving to cleanse the Augean stables.

With decades of lackadaisical performance, sleaze and skulduggery, a lot of dead wood is in the government machinery, which should be cleared out to curb huge financial losses, enhance revenue collection mechanisms, end tax evasions, stop abusing tax exemption privileges and control the national debt from swelling.

The Controller and Auditor General (CAG) -- in his reports for fiscal year June 30, 2016 involving 19 state-run entities -- is emphatic that of 234 recommendations presented previously, only 32 were fully implemented, 102 others ongoing and the rest have not been touched.

Why, while President Magufuli is working to end the rot? In such circumstances it is small wonder that reports revealed abuse of tax exemptions by non-beneficiaries amounting to Sh3.46 billion.

The review of Tax Investigation Report dated May 31, 2016, noted that 238 motor vehicles imported between 2012 and 2014 under the names of the two beneficiaries, but it was confirmed that they were registered and owned by people other than beneficiaries of the exemptions to defraud the government of revenue.

The report also cited the utilisation of exempted 20,791,072 litres of fuels worth Sh10.2 billion for 18 months from July 2014 to December 2015 for Buzwagi Gold Mines, but the products were transferred to subcontractor, M/S Aggreko Company Ltd that was not eligible for exemption.

The fact that only 8,165 of 9,743 traders registered to pay VAT had electronic fiscal devices between July 2015 and November 2016 means a lot of revenue was lost.

That was why in the 2015/16 fiscal year, the government planned a Sh22.5 trillion budget, but only Sh21.1 trillion was collected.

CAG also revealed that Sh7.3 billion was paid as salaries to absconded, deceased or retired civil servants and Sh2.5 billion was paid as statutory deductions from the workers.

Why Sh41 trillion national debt is unrealistic

CAG established that although the national debt was reported as Sh41 trillion as of June 30, 2016, it was unrealistic as it excluded Sh3.2 trillion the government owes pension funds (Sh2.99 trillion) and overdue (defaulted) debt guarantees of Sh225.6 billion.

The government had obligations amounting to Sh934 billion to pension funds, which were under a verification process.

He warned that although the Debt Sustainability Analysis results for 2016 showed public debt remained sustainable, its service to revenue ratio was nearly breaching the benchmark of 24 per cent.

Domestic debt stock was Sh11.19 trillion and the external debt was Sh29.84 trillion -- Sh7.49 trillion higher than that of June 30, 2015.

Moreover, an audit revealed that Sh15.02 billion was not collected by the Tanzania Ports Authority as wharfage charges on various instances. Delayed release of funds from the Treasury by between 90 and 180 days led to failure by local authorities to spend Sh370.93 billion grants.

We call on the government to fully implement all CAG recommendations. It should also come up with a realistic budget as its resources in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2016 were just 62.5 per cent of the budget, while the remaining part was grants and loans.