15 April 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: 12 Killed, 6 Injured in Nkandla Bus Accident

At least twelve people have been killed in an accident involving a bus in Ntunjambili in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal, the provincial department of transport said on Saturday.

KZN Transport MEC, Mxolisi Kaunda, said a bus, with a Durban registration, overturned-possibly because of brake failure, killing 12 people, injuring 6 who have been taken to Njunjambili Hospital.

Kaunda was expected to visit the scene.

"We are really hurt and disappointed at this disaster which occurred after we have been working for weeks to avoid such disasters. Traffic officers have been placed on the full alert and have been tasked to get engineers to get to the bottom of this matter.

"We wish to, once again, urge people of KwaZulu-Natal to make sure that they drive safely and do not worsen the situation. Passengers should check on the condition of drivers and vehicles they are using.

"Our message to all people of KwaZulu-Natal is that safety, both on our roads and in our communities, is a collective responsibility for all of us," said Kaunda.

