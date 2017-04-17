South Africa: Mbalula Must Explain Dlamini-Zuma's Protection - DA

The Democratic Alliance has condemned what it called the "appalling abuse of resources" by former African Union chairperson Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

DA shadow minister Zakhele Mbele on Saturday said the Dlamini-Zuma held no position in the South African government and was not a visiting head of state.

"She is, at present, just an ANC party official."

Mbele said this after it was reported that Dlamini-Zuma still enjoyed protection from the police at taxpayers expense.

The SAPS in a statement argued that Dlamini-Zuma had received "threats", and Mbele said the DA is expected to submit parliamentary questions to new Police Minister Fikile Mbalula to ask him to justify this costly VIP protection for a person who is plainly not a VIP and for him to explain these "threats".

The DA intends to ask on what dates Dlamini-Zuma was threatened and to what level these threats extend, as well as how many threat assessments have been conducted and on what dates and what the cost of the VIP protection for Dlamini-Zuma has been to date.

"If public money is to be spent on protecting an ANC official, then the public must be informed of what serious 'threats' exist against Dlamini-Zuma to justify expensive protection. The SAPS would be required to keep a detailed record of these threats, and Mbalula must make this known to Parliament," Mbele said.

"At a time when public safety is increasingly under threat from brazen criminals, when army bases and police stations are themselves being robbed, cash-van bandits are using explosives on highways and when OR Tambo International Airport could be robbed of millions of rands undetected, it is clear that policing priories should be on protecting the public from criminals, not on protecting an ANC official."

Mbele said Dlamini-Zuma was proving to be "another Zuma from the start; using state resources and public money with no regard for the rules.

"This smacks of a public-sponsored VIP status to boost Dlamini-Zuma's stature as she campaigns within the ANC."

The DA expects answers from Mbalula, and South Africa deserved to know why an ANC official is receiving VIP protection at public expense, with no justification made known yet, he said.

Source: News24