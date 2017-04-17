Tanzania: Cheka Faces Testing Time to Qualify for Abu Title Fight

Dar es Salaam — Days of bragging of putting each other in coma are finally over.

Prominent featherweight boxer Cosmas Cheka goes into the ring today seeking to prove his ability against Haidal Mchanjo in the elimination fight planned for the New Vijana Social Hall in Kinondoni.

Over the past month, each camp had been bragging over the prospects of winning the fight in ugly fashion. However, the war of words in now over and fans are promised a rare treat in the ring.

The 10-round fight has been organised by Afrika Kabisa Entertainment under the leadership of Robert Ekerege.

Ekerege said yesterday that preparations for the fight were in place and called on fans to attend the event in big numbers.

He said the winner of today's fight will qualify for a money-spinning punch-up against an undisclosed boxer, vying for the coveted African Boxing Union (ABU) African title, which is recognised by the World Boxing Council (WBC).

According to Ekerege, today's fight is under the supervision of the Tanzania Professional Boxing Commission (TPBC).

It will be preceded by some enticing match-ups.

"Everything has gone according to plan. The boxers have weighed-in and they are both fit for the eagerly awaited fight," he said.

Her added: "The winner will have a chance to vie for the top ABU title, so we are looking forward to an exciting fight."

Cheka exuded confidence that he would teach Mchanjo a boxing lesson for he is not his match.

"I have prepared very well for the fight. I hope that I will win it in early rounds. Mchanjo is no match for me. He will regret agreeing to fight me," bragged Cheka, who is younger brother of super middleweight boxer, Francis Cheka.

He added: "He hasn't enough experience in professional boxing, but I expect him to be lively in the first round. He, however, will not last long."

For his part, Mchanjo admitted that the fight will be tough, but was optimistic of pulling off a win over famed Cheka.

"The odds may be stacked against me, but I am well prepared for the battle," said Mchanjo.

"Yes, he has more experience as a professional boxer, but I am not intimidated by his records. I will be out to cause an upset," he added.