Tanzania: Police to 'Squeeze Information' Out of Reluctant Informers

The police force will exercise powers stipulated under various relevant laws to get inner details from people hiding vital information related to the brutal killing of eight police officers by bandits on Thursday evening, at Uchembe Village, Kibiti District in Coast Region.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ernest Mangu made the statement in Dar es Salaam, yesterday, during a ceremony to pay last respects to the slain police officers at Kilwa Road Police Barracks, where he insisted that they will also conduct a manhunt for those mocking the police force over the incident on social media.

He said that they have been getting very poor cooperation from people in Kibiti as they were not forthcoming in volunteering information on the incident and the culprits. "Should the people in the area fail to volunteer information, we will use force to compel them to open up as we want to bring an end to such menaces," he said.

Adding that, "We cannot tolerate it any more; the bandits should not think that they will pull us back. But, the incident has rejuvenated the police force to track down all those involved in the killing of innocent officers." IGP Mangu said there are people who have evil feelings over the country's peace and tranquility as they attack peace keepers.

"We will not bow. We will keep on fighting and take all necessary measures until we are satisfied that all bandits involved are apprehended and brought before the law," vowed Mangu. He was taken aback by some people, who are celebrating the killing of police officers, which the IGP said leaves a lot of questions on their status. "There was an incident in which a forest officer and police officer were gunned down, but some of the residents went on to steal their belongings.

We have discovered that the larger part of the population in the area has information on criminal hideouts or they are the criminals, thus we are going to address the problem once and for all," he said. Of the eight police officers killed, seven were deployed from Morogoro Region to beef up security as there is a special operation in Coast Region and one was from Lindi Region.

Mangu said they have been saddened by a trend of some people, who have been celebrating the killing of police officers and ridiculing the force through the social media, instead of coming together as a nation against such acts.

"Let me assure you (Minister for Home Affairs), we are making close follow ups and will trace all who have been making fun of the killing of police officers through social media, as they might be part and parcel of the criminals," said the IGP.

Leading the public to pay the last respects, the Minister for Home Affairs, Mwigulu Nchemba, said the incident was not a coincidence but a wellplanned event, saying they will deal with the bandits in a manner that they will not believe.

Mr Nchemba was optimistic that the criminals are within the area as he believes nobody could come from far and conduct the attacks without the support of the locals.

"Innocent people should be well assured of government security for their lives but the offenders should be prepared to face the music," said the Minister. He also called for the timely payments of dues to the bereaved families as the police officers died while on duty.