16 April 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzanians Advised to Hire Tax Experts to Avoid Inconveniences

By Maureen Odunga

The business society needs to engage tax experts in their day to day activities to overcome heavy penalties and other factors that could inconvenience their ways of making an income.

Speaking at the Institute of Tax Administration (ITA) Career Day held in Dar es Salaam yesterday, the Manager of Training and Development at the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA), Mr Yassin Mwita, said currently the government is determined to increase its revenue collection.

"Through this career day, students at ITA have demonstrated the abilities and competency on issues of tax administration as well as other areas.

We believe that in the near future they will make great players in assisting the government to reach its goals," Mr Mwita said.

He pointed out that through the presentations made, the students have shown a greater understanding on the issues of tax, saying it's a testimony that the institute is preparing experts who will tackle challenges faced by the government in the collection of revenues.

"The institute's 10 years since its accreditation has been issuing various trainings, providing short courses to students, TRA officials and other tax stakeholders," he noted. He pointed out that during the annual career day, students get a chance to show their talents and professionalism as part of what they have learned in classes.

The best performing students on the presentations will be awarded by various sponsors. The Chairman of the Students Government, Mr Nadhiru Juma, observed that this platform helps students to show how competent they are on issues of tax.

"As tax experts, it is our duty to help the community follow all the right procedures and adhere to the rules of complying with tax," he observed. He, however, pointed out that some companies have reached a point where they are penalised up to 1bn/- for not being tax compliant.

