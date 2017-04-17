South Africa: Shooting At Upmarket Cape Town Club As Underworld War Intensifies

Two patrons have been shot in an upmarket Camps Bay club as an underworld battle for control over nightclub security intensifies.

News24 understands the shooting happened around 01:35 on Monday in the establishment.

The owner of the establishment was not immediately available to comment.

Police did not immediately provide official comment on the incident, but several well-placed sources confirmed it.

News24 was told two patrons were shot on the dance floor - one in the arm and another in the stomach.

It was not immediately clear what the motive behind the shooting was, but a source told News24 someone had first tried to petrol bomb a car outside the club and had then fired the shots.

Individuals linked to a new grouping involved in club security, according to the source, were apparently inside the club.

The shooting has played out as a drastic underworld coup is unfolding.

Takeover

Late on Saturday evening, at a city centre club said to be an underworld base, there appeared to be several more bouncers on duty than usual.

There were at least six, dressed all in black, outside the establishment.

About three weeks ago a new grouping snatched control of club security from an older group which has long dominated the lucrative industry.

This spurred several standoffs between the two groups.

While some sources believe the underworld coup has been long in the making, others suspect it is an elaborate scheme, involving police and intelligence operatives, to trip up some of the country's most prolific underworld players, who also have links to politicians.

'Murder plot'

Monday morning's shooting comes after an audio clip of a conversation between two involved in the new group now running security surfaced.

In the leaked clip, the two can be heard discussing a meeting place and time.

The clip ends with one ending the call and then commenting: "That's the murder plot."

But it was not clear what the plot was or who was being targeted.

It is understood the Hawks are probing the clip.

The new grouping which has taken over club security, said to be headed by businessman Nafiz Modack, has brought in dozens of Eastern European men from Russia to bolster them.

Modack's name was previously linked to an alleged scam involving luxury cars.

It is understood he is working with the brother of an alleged gang leader and a businessman from Pakistan, who sources claim is involved in international organised crime and is financing the new grouping.

Several standoffs

Several other incidents have played out recently as a result of the takeover, which started on March 30.

Two properties in the northern suburbs belonging to Modack had gone on auction that day.

A massive brawl broke out at the second property in Parow.

Controversial businessman Andre Naude and Mark Lifman, who previously headed a nightclub security company, were present when this had happened.

Later that night Modack and a group of men had gone to a popular strip club in the city centre and took over security there - the first of several clubs where they took over security operations.

Police were called to the scene, but no arrests were made.

In the early hours of last Sunday the older grouping which was previously in control of security at the strip club, but which was ousted, returned there.

They blocked the road with their vehicles.

Police had intervened.

A week ago, in the early hours of the morning, dozens of minibus taxis were intercepted outside a fast food outlet along the N1 highway in Cape Town.

It is understood those in the vehicles were armed and planning to head to the city centre to try and regain control of clubs.

Police had questioned those intercepted, but no arrests were made.

