Nigeria: I'm Committed to Completion of Kamaldeen University - Saraki

Ilorin — The Senate President, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, yesterday assured of his commitment to see to the completion of the proposed Muhammad Kamaldeen University, Ogidi, Ilorin.

He said the project which was the brainchild of the founder of Ansarul Islam Society of Nigeria, Late Sheik Muhammad Kamaldeen Habeebullahi Al-Adabiy, was precious to him and he would do all he could to bring the dream of the revered Islamic scholar to fruition soon.

Saraki stated this in Ilorin yesterday after his installation as Baba Adini of Ansarul Islam Society of Nigeria at an event in commemoration of the 49th Delegate's Conference and 75th anniversary of the Islamic organisation.

Saraki, who eulogized the vision of the late founder, said the project was one of the legacies he left behind.

In his sermon, the National Ansarul Islam Society of Nigeria, Sheik Abdulmumin Ayara, said the university was conceived when it was not known it would take so much time to realize it. He said funding remained a major factor and urged well-meaning Muslims to support the project.