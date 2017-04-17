17 April 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: 12 Killed in Southern Kaduna Community

By Andrew Agbese

Kaduna — Twelve residents of Aso community in Jema'a Local Government Area of Kaduna State have been killed by yet to be identified gunmen.

The gunmen were said to have perpetuated the attack on the community Saturday night by shooting randomly for about 30 minutes before withdrawing into the bushes.

In addition to the dead, four persons sustained gunshot wounds from the attack on the community which is about 40 kilometres away from Kafanchan.

ýA witness said the gunmen arrived the community about 8 pm and started shooting, causing panic as people took to their heels, and that by the time the soldiers patrolling the area arrived the community, the attackers had left.

The Secretary of the Gwom chiefdom, Mr. Sale Banda Kure who spoke on the attack, said, "The gunmen attacked us about 7:30 to 8 pm. They started shooting at everybody and even following some people to their residence to kill them. The attack took place without resistance from the security operatives stationed in the community. They killed 12 people, 10 men and two women. The families of those killed have been given permission to bury their loved ones."

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in Kaduna State, ASP Aliyu Usman promised to call our correspondent back but had not done so by press time.

