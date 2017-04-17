Zimbabwe: Top Cop Applauds Public

Zimbabwe Republic Police has applauded members of the public for their support and taking heed on the force's drive to ban the possession of dangerous weapons.

Since last month, police have been issuing prohibition bans on carrying of weapons such as axes, knobkerries, swords, knives and traditional weapons in some parts of the country following an upsurge in murder and robberies, among other criminal activities.

Police acting Commissioner-General Levie Sibanda, who is the Deputy Commissioner-General responsible for human resources, recently said the banning of the possession of dangerous weapons was in terms of Section 14 (1) (a) of the Public Order and Security Act Chapter 11:17.

The section provides that: "Without derogation from Section 13, if a regulating authority believes that the carrying in public (whether openly or by concealment in a public place or public thoroughfare) or public display of any of the following weapons or items capable of use as weapons: (a) catapults, machetes, axes, knobkerries, swords, knives or daggers, (b) any traditional weapon whatsoever is likely to occasion public disorder or a breach of the peace, he may within his police district prohibit for a specified period of time not exceeding three months the carrying in public or public display of any such weapons or items capable of use as weapons as he shall specify."

Deputy Comm-Gen Sibanda was addressing 13 police officers who returned from United Nations Department of Peacekeeping operations in South Sudan, Liberia and Sudan.

At least 40 others are set to leave Zimbabwe for South Sudan and Abyei, Sudan on a similar mission.

Deputy Comm-Gen Sibanda said the force considered it a humble privilege to join other nations in peace building efforts across the world.

He said the preservation of peace and protection of life was the force's constitutional mandate.

"May I mostly sincerely applaud our officers for the wonderful work they have been doing and continue to do in support of peacekeeping efforts across the globe," said Deputy Comm-Gen Sibanda.

"Indeed, our efforts have individually, severally and collectively proved to be faithful and distinguished ambassadors of both the organisation and the country."

Deputy Comm-Gen Sibanda said the force continued to receive commendation from the UN of the high pedigree of the professionalism reposed in their officers.

Deputy Comm-Gen Sibanda urged the nation to continue taking heed of President Mugabe's call to uphold peace in the country.

He said the use of violence in resolving disputes and disagreements was a stain on the national fabric.