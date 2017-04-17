Nigeria: IGP Orders Dismantling of Illegal Road Blocks

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, has ordered the immediate dismantling of road blocks mounted by revenue agents, transport unions and other illegal task force across the country.

The IGP has deployed Special X-Squad on highways and roads in the country to clear illegal road blocks and obstructions, a statement yesterday by Police spokesman, Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Jimoh Moshood said.

He said, "The IGP has deployed Special X-Squad Teams of the Force across the country to commence with effect from Monday, 17th April, 2017 the removal of all forms of illegal blockage of highways and roads."

He also said the police would remove other obstructions on public highways and roads created by unlawful revenue/tax collectors, road transport unions, labour and trade related unions inhibiting vehicular movements in the country.

He added that the Special X-Squad Teams deployed are under strict instructions to arrest, investigate and prosecute any person or group of persons found committing this act.

He said it was unlawful for any individual, or group under any name to take laws into their hands and block any road or highway, in full or any part of it under the guise of collection of revenue/tax or enforcement of the interests of such organisations.

He explained that, "For avoidance of doubt, the taxes and levies act, Laws of Federation of Nigeria 2004 section 2 (2) disallowed any person, including a tax authority from mounting a road block in any part of the Federation for the purposes of collecting any tax or levy."

He said, "the Nigeria Police Force hereby advised the relevant State Governments, Local Government Councils, Boards of Internal Revenue service across the country, various transport unions, labour and traders associations that it is against the law for any organization to create a blockage and restrict or restrain members of the public the free usage of roads and highways anywhere in the country."

He said, "It is evident from the numerous complaints received at Police Stations across the country that these illegal blockage points, were most times taken over and used by Armed Robbers and Kidnappers to rob, kidnap and maim innocent travellers and other road users."