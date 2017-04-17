17 April 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: 17 Dead in Easter Accidents

By Takudzwa Matambura

At least 17 people were killed, while 78 others were injured in 120 separate road traffic accidents recorded countrywide during the Easter Holiday at the time of going to print, making it one of the bloodiest holidays.

Police said during the same period last year, nine people were killed and 43 were injured in 140 traffic accidents.

About 33 unroadworthy vehicles were impounded this year, compared to 221 last year. Although this year's Easter Holiday was one of the bloodiest, the number of arrests declined from 13 932 last year, to 12 503 this year.

Eight fatal accidents were recorded both last year and this year.

Police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi, said in a statement yesterday that the major causes of accidents so far recorded were speeding, inattention, misjudgement, overtaking errors and failure to give way.

He said the high death toll was triggered by the Chinhoyi accident that claimed six passengers.

"The (high) death toll has been contributed by the Chinhoyi accident which killed six people, then Chipinge accident where three people perished, the Masvingo accident where two people died as well as Rusape tragedy where two people also died," he said.

Chief Sup Nyathi urged all motorists and road users to observe road rules.

"Police are urging motorists to be observant, cautious and ensure they do not speed, overtake in dangerous situations and above all safeguard lives on the road."

"Let us all drive to arrive alive and contribute towards safety on the roads. Drivers should not be reckless and where possible avoid travelling at night," he said.

The Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe said 220 deaths were recorded during Easter Holidays in the last six years.

