Zimbabwe: Man in Trouble for Stabbing Wife

Fungai Lupande — A 32-year-old man who slept with a knife under his pillow allegedly stabbed his wife in the eye, back and chest following a domestic dispute.

Moregood Mverechena of Mudzimu Village under Chief Chinamhora in Domboshava appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Noel Mupeiwa charged with attempted murder.

He was remanded in custody to April 19 for trial.

The prosecutor Mr Michael Reza, alleged that on January 28 this year around 5am, Mverechena, who was staying with his wife Fungai Soko in Hatcliffe suggested that they relocate to Domboshava.

Soko refused and a heated quarrel ensued.

The court heard that Mverechena reached for the kitchen knife under his pillow and stabbed Soko once on the left eye, thrice on her back and once on her chest.

It is alleged that afterwards Mverechena slashed himself on his stomach with the same knife.

The couple was rushed to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals for treatment.

The knife was not found, the court heard.