Zimbabwe: Car Spinning to Spice Up Easter Holidays

Borrowdale Race Course becomes a hive of activity today as different car spinners, DJs and dancers converge for a family event.

Different spinners that include H Town Spinners, Goofa, Fat Cat, Jadah, Ice, Cici Boy, Fuzzy, New Boys, Spin Kid, Saviour, among others will be in for the event.

Running under the theme "A celebration of car culture, music and lifestyle" the event is being hosted by Skeleta Base.

Base said it will be a great event as people will be doing what they know best.

"We have decided to celebrate the Easter and Independence holidays through that event. We have the best spinners as well as DJs for the event so that it becomes a memorable one," he said.

The all-time spinner said to make it a complete family fun day they were having jumping castles for children.

"We have children that will be coming for the event and it is good that we take them on board. We have lined up several activities for them so that they would enjoy the same," he said.

He said all the spinners are ready for the big day that is likely to be well subscribed.

"They are all ready for the big day and I tell you it will be a complete family fun day. As the theme elaborates we want the best for it always and celebrate the car culture," he said.

Fat Cat is one of the best spinners to come from the country though he is likely to face stiff competition from other spinners like Goofa and Cici Boy.

It is likely to be an exciting event as people celebrate the long holiday.

"We have to save the energy for the day as people need to be entertained by several spinners and DJs as well as dancers that come for the big day."