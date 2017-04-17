Zimbabwe's economy will be resuscitated the same way Jesus resurrected when his enemies thought he had died in vain, Zion Christian Church (ZCC) leader bishop Dr Nehemiah Mutendi has said.

Preaching to more than 100 000 congregants who braved the rains and chilly weather at the church's shrine in Bikita yesterday, Bishop Mutendi said Jesus' resurrection signalled a lot of positive changes in the lives of Christians.

Yesterday's service was the main Easter event that was marked with a spectacular procession to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

The procession saw Bishop Mutendi being driven around the shrine, with church marshals following on horse back.

The procession was led by the brass band.

Bishop Dr Mutendi said no one should despair even when things seem not to be working well in life because God would make them work again.

He said Zimbabwe's economy has what it takes to be back on track provided the leadership believes in Jesus' resurrection.

"I know some of you have problems in your businesses or marriages. If you believe in Jesus' resurrection, then your business will be revamped again.

"When Jesus died, those who did not believe in God thought He had died in vain not knowing that He was going to rise from the dead.

"In the same way, our economy which is facing a number of challenges now, will turnaround," said Bishop Dr Mutendi.

He urged all ZCC followers to always do the business of God which was the business of forgiveness, respect and love, according to Jeremiah 1 vs 12.

Speaking at the same gathering, Agriculture, Mechanisation and Irrigation Development Deputy Minister responsible for Cropping Davis Marapira who is also a ZCC congregant, hailed the church for promoting peace and love in the country.

He said Government would support the church so that it participates in the Command Agriculture programme.

Solusi University Vice Chancellor Professor Joel Musvosvi who was one of the guests, thanked Dr Mutendi who is also a former student at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church-run institution for spreading the word of God outside the country.

He said ZCC like his institution, was promoting the spiritual, physical and intellectual being of its congregants.

The conference was also attended by local chiefs and congregants from countries such as the US, Canada, South Africa, Botswana, Zambia, Lesotho and Mozambique, among others.