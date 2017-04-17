SEASONED Zimbabwean long-distance runner Collen Makaza had another successful adventure when he came fourth at the Old Mutual Two Oceans Ultra-marathon in Cape Town, South Africa, on Saturday.

Makaza, who has over the years proved to be one of the best long-distance runners in the country, made an impression, coming fourth in 3 hours 12 minutes 17 seconds, surpassing his previous time of 3 hours 14 minutes 45 seconds last year.

The 36-year-old, who came second for two consecutive years in 2015 and 2016, however, could not defend his position this time around although he improved his time by two min- utes.

Three-time Comrades ultra-marathon winner Stephen Muzhingi finished eighth in 3 hours 15 minutes 47 seconds.

South Africa's Lungile Gonga romped to victory in 3 hours 9 minutes 43 seconds, followed by Warinyane Lebopo of Lesotho in 3 hours 10 minutes 21 seconds.

In the women's race veteran runner Tabitha Tsatsa was the first Zimbabwean home in 4 hours 4 minutes 8 seconds to settle for eighth.