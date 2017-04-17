TWO Epworth police Constables last Thursday stormed a Zanu PF meeting to arrest a party youth who had assaulted and left intestines of a Harare man protruding while punishing him for absconding a party meeting.

However, the feat by Constables Sunduza and Guthrie Chipuka did not go without a struggle as the accused youth, Danmore Mapfumo violently resisted his arrest.

Mapfumo and his accomplice, one George Churu who is still at large, both from Harare's Epworth suburb, are reported to have gone on the rampage last Thursday, beating up people they met while on their way to the Zanu PF meeting in the area.

The violence did not go down well with one unnamed victim who was said to have sustained serious abdominal injuries and was left with some of intestines hanging out.

A Harare magistrate's court heard Saturday that the victim is currently admitted at Harare Central Hospital and his condition reportedly unstable.

This is after Mapfumo had appeared before magistrate Lazini Ncube facing two counts of assault and another charge of resisting lawful arrest.

Representing the State, Francesca Mukumbiri told court that allegations against Mapfumo arose on Thursday when he and his accomplice met their first victim while on their way to the party meeting.

Court heard that Mapfumo asked him why he was going the opposite direction when all people were going to the meeting.

It is alleged that the complainant told his assailants he was going to drop some goods at home first after which he will make his way to the venue.

This angered the duo who started assaulting him all over the body with clenched fists and booted feet.

Court heard they went on to assault him with a stick before they proceeded with their journey.

The two went on to meet their now hospitalised victim whom they accused him of the same offence before flogging him with a wooden weapon.

Prosecutors allege the victim sustained serious abdominal injuries and was left with intestines protruding.

The two also assaulted one Hamson Shadhaya for failing to attend the meeting.

A report was made and Mapfumo was arrested while addressing the meeting.

During the drama, prosecutors allege, Mapfumo grabbed Constable Sunduza by his belt and violently shook him for trying to arrest him while he was still addressing the gathering.

Mapfumo was denied bail and advised to apply for his freedom at the High Court.

He was remanded to April 28.