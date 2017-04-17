South Africa: Limpopo Man Arrested for Fatal Tavern Shooting

A Botlokwa resident has been arrested after he allegedly shot and killed a fellow villager in a local tavern, Limpopo police said on Monday.

Police said Lucky Monyemangena, 32, was drinking liquor when an argument ensued at Sefene village in Botlokwa on Sunday.

It is alleged that Monyemangena had an argument with the suspect, 30, at the local tavern.

The suspect then allegedly pulled out a firearm and shot Monyemangena, who fell down.

But the suspect then continued shooting him several times, said police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe on Monday.

Monyemangena is from the same village as the suspect.

Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Ledwaba has condemned the carrying of firearms by licensed owners at liquor outlets.

Ledwaba warned legal firearm owners that carrying of a firearm while going to liquor outlets was a serious transgression in terms of the South African Firearms Control Act.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Morebeng Magistrate's Court on Tuesday on a charge of murder.Police investigations are continuing.

