Namibia: Coaches Happy With Player Quality

THE coaches of the Namibian Team and the Nedbank Team were both happy with their squads which they were given to coach for the exhibition match of the 2017 version of The Namibian Newspaper Cup which was played at the Vineta Stadium at Swakopmund on Sunday.

The match, which ended in a 1-1 draw, produced top quality football which was very much appreciated by the cheering crowd.

Issaskar Gurirab opened the scoring for the Nedbank Team which was brilliantly cancelled out by Penda ya France of The Namibian Team late in the second for the 1-all final score.

What was particularly nice to see during the match is that excellent team spirit which was shown by both sets of players and the top quality of football that was dished out on the night.

The match was mostly contested in the middle of the field but the strikers found it very hard to penetrate the rock solid defences - which pays testimony to the low final score in a tournament which has seen an avalanche of goals in the other matches of the competition.

The draw was a true reflection of the match which saw a balanced competition in midfield and sound defending from the men at the back.

Said Arnold Wallace Doeseb coach of The Namibian team: "I really love the quality of the football this year. The whole tournament was characterised by beautiful and very top class football. The players who graced this year's have really made a very good account of themselves.

"I am particularly motivated by the fact that my region (Erongo) has 11 players in the two selections, which is a clear testimony that we have talented players in the region. The fact that we are also playing in the final of the tournament is also prove of our true strength."

Asked if he was surprised to see such a good quality game given the fact that the players are from different regions, Doeseb pointed out that he was not really surprised because of the quality of the players who were clever enough to adapt to his coaching methods.

His counterparts Christy Guruseb was equally excited about the high level of quality in the two squads.

"The two teams are well balanced," he said. "I am very impressed with the team I got to coach they a a group of very talented players. I must say the level of competition for this years is very high. The competition is growing significantly and is a welcome addition for the development of the youngsters."

He further said that he would have loved to see his central defender Patrick Muyatekela in the squad because he believes that he had a good enough tournament to have been selected.