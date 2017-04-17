17 April 2017

Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (Beijing)

São Tomé and Príncipe: Chinese Premier Holds Talks With Sao Tome and Principe Counterpart On Cooperation

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said Wednesday that China is willing to promote practical cooperation and people-to-people exchange with Sao Tome and Principe to open a new chapter of bilateral ties.

Li made the remarks during his talks with visiting Sao Tome and Principe Prime Minister Patrice Trovoada on Wednesday.

Trovoada is on his first official visit to China from Wednesday to Tuesday.

Li said China advocates that all countries, big or small, be on an equal footing and respect each other's core interests and major concerns. He expressed the hope that Sao Tome and Principe would firmly adhere to the one-China principle.

China is willing to strengthen political mutual trust, promote pragmatic cooperation and expand people-to-people exchanges to open a new chapter of relations and mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries, Li said.

He said China is ready to synergize development strategies with the African country to implement a five-year cooperation plan that was signed during the visit, Li said.

Both sides signed cooperation documents on the economy and technology, infrastructure and tourism among others. Agriculture and fisheries was also identified as a major area for cooperation.

"China is willing to offer assistance as needed in Sao Tome and Principe within its capacity, including providing more opportunities for study and training in China, and sending medical teams to Sao Tome and Principe," Li said.

Li noted it was China's long-term strategic choice to strengthen solidarity and cooperation with African nations and support lasting peace and sustainable development.

China will work with Sao Tome and Principe and other African nations to promote development of three major networks -- railways, roads and regional aviation, Li said.

Sao Tome and Principe will firmly adhere to the one-China policy and respect China's sovereignty and core concerns to consolidate political mutual trust with China, Trovoada said.

Trovoada said Sao Tome and Principe is confident in the future of bilateral relations and looks forward to China sharing experiences.

Sao Tome and Principe will provide sound conditions for Chinese investment, Trovoada said.

Li hosted a welcoming ceremony for Trovoada at the Great Hall of the People before their talks.

