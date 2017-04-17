Home Affairs Minister Mwigulu Nchemba yesterday graced the Easter festive in Dar es Salaam, reaffirming the government's commitment to protect the freedom of worship and individuals rights.

Thousands of city residents flocked the Uhuru Stadium to celebrate the Easter, with prayers for the nation taking the centre stage.

"The country's constitution provides for freedom of worship as long as one doesn't infringe on the rights of others...we will not tolerate anybody wielding a machete and forcing others to follow what he or she believes in," Mr Mwigulu said amid ovation from the crowd.

He argued that Tanzania will always be a nation of different religions, commending the religious leaders and their believers for their critical role in praying for the nation's peace.

Chairman of the Pentecostal Churches in Dar es Salaam Reverend Bruno Mwakibola pointed out that it is grateful that the country has God-fearing President John Magufuli who always keeps God after him at everything.