Namibian Deputy PM Calls China True Friend of Developing Countries

Beijing — China is a true friend of developing countries, said Namibian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, as she welcomed more Chinese investment in the southwestern African country.

Ndaitwah made the remarks at a press conference here on Wednesday after she concluded what she described as an important three-day visit to China at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Ndaitwah said the main purpose of her visit was to discuss with the Chinese side a range of bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest and common concern.

"As a developing country, China is very much aware of the concerns and aspirations of other developing countries," Ndaitwah said, adding her country is truly grateful that China continues to be a true and trusted all-weather friend.

In 2016, Namibia declared a state of emergency after experiencing a devastating drought that caused tremendous hardship to its people.

China responded by donating 4,000 tons of rice to Namibia and pledged a further consignment worth 20 million RMB (around 3 million U.S. dollars).

"This is a testimony of a strong relationship China has proven on multiple times that it is a true friend of developing countries," Ndaitwah said.

She urged the two countries to step up economic cooperation, especially in investment and trade in areas of manufacturing, value addition, agriculture, among others.

She also invited Chinese businesses to forge joint ventures with Namibian companies.

"Chinese people are always welcome to visit Namibia not only for conferences and business, but also as tourists," she added.