Zimbabwe: Easter Road Accidents Claim 17

SEVENTEEN people were killed, while 78 others were injured in 120 separate road traffic accidents recorded countrywide during the Easter Holiday, making this year's holiday one of the bloodiest in years.

Police said during the same period last year, nine people were killed and 43 were injured in 140 traffic accidents.

Thirty-three unroadworthy vehicles were impounded this year, compared to 221 last year.

Although this year's Easter Holiday was one of the bloodiest, the number of arrests declined from 13 932 last year, to 12 503.

Eight fatal accidents were recorded both last year and this year.

Police national spokesperson Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi yesterday said the major causes of accidents were speeding, inattention, misjudgement, overtaking errors and failure to give way.

He said the high death toll was triggered by the Chinhoyi accident which claimed six passengers at the spot.

"The (high) death toll has been contributed by the Chinhoyi accident which killed six people, then Chipinge accident where three people perished, the Masvingo accident where two people died as well as Rusape tragedy where two people also died," he said.

Chief Sup Nyathi urged all motorists and road users to observe road rules and regulations, to avoid accidents.

"Police are urging motorists to be observant, cautious and ensure they do not speed, overtake in dangerous situations and above all safeguard lives on the road."

"Let us all drive to arrive alive and contribute towards safety on the roads. Drivers should not be reckless and where possible avoid travelling at night," he said.

Recently, the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe said 220 traffic accident deaths were recorded during Easter Holidays for the previous six years.

TSCZ urged motorists to be observant and ensure safety prevails to curb traffic accidents.

"Easter and Independence holidays are upon us. Be careful on our roads. Avoid speeding; avoid night driving; do not drink and drive; ensure the safety of your vehicle tyres before any trip. Pedestrians, avoid distracted walking. Drivers stay alert, avoid distracted driving," said TSCZ.