A 60-year-old father, Givemore Kembo Saturday dragged his son to court accusing him of stealing his money and selling his property, all worth $97,000.

Daniel Kembo, 24, appeared before a Harare magistrates' court to answer to theft and theft of trust property charges.

He was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody to April 19 after he pleaded guilty to both charges.

According to the state, Daniel was employed as a manager by his father who owns several properties in the capital.

Court heard that in June last year, he collected $5,000 rental payments which he converted to personal use.

He denied ever collecting the money when he was quizzed over the matter by his father.

A follow up with tenants confirmed that he indeed collected all their rentals in full.

Prosecutors told court that this prompted the father to conduct an audit on his property only to realise that property worth $92,000 was also sold by his son.

Upon making investigations, Kembo's gardener, one Tinei Chitsatse disclosed that Daniel would often load stolen property including groceries into trunks and go on to dispose of them at different places.

Chitsatse told Kembo that his son would often ask to be accompanied each time he pilfered the goods.

Devoted Nyagano Gwashavanhu appeared for the state.