Tanzania: Inefficient Tax Appeal System Denies State Trillions of Revenues

Inefficient of tax appeal system is costing the country trillions of shillings in terms of lost revenues and cost of running the cases, the Controller and Auditor General (CAG) has discovered.

The CAG, Professor Mussa Assad, in his central government annual general report for the 2015/16 financial year, pointed out that as compared to the previous report, tax revenue tied up on appeal cases has increased from 6.85tri/- to 7.273tri/- in the 2015/16 fiscal year.

"This is an increment of 423bn/-, equivalent to six per cent. My analysis indicates potential revenues tied up on appeals account for 32 percent of the total government budget estimates and seven per cent of the nominal Gross Domestic Products for the year 2015/16," he said.

The CAG described the colossal amount tied up as an indication of inefficient tax appeal system, which compels the government to incur huge amount to run cases for long time and loss of revenues when the appellants become bankrupt before their appeals are resolved.

Professor Assad pointed out that his audit during the year 2015/16 year noted that 140 applications for tax objections involving 858bn/- were filed by the taxpayers to dispute the assessments raised by the commissioner.

He blamed the high rate of unresolved applications to inefficient and ineffective tax audit and Technical Units. His inquiries with management discovered inadequate number of staff and lack of skilled and experienced staff to handle ever rising tax objection cases filed by taxpayers.

In addition, he also noted admission of tax objections applications without collecting the deposits amounting to about 14bn/-.

"This is contrary to Section 51(5) of the Tax Administration Act, 2015 that requires the Commissioner, before entertaining any objection case, the taxpayer should deposit an amount of one-third of tax assessed or amount of tax not in dispute whichever is greater," the CAG observed.

The practice, he said, attracts dishonest objections and encourages non-compliance to tax laws from taxpayers. He said further that such matter coupled with inefficient objection system clearly tied up significant government revenue in tax objections countrywide.

"As consequence, the revenue targets are not attained and hence the implementation of government plans is negatively affected," the CAG said in his report presented before the National Assembly in Dodoma last week.

Professor Assad stated that in his review on how the rejected and settled tax objections were handled, he observed that tax objection applications with over 15bn/- from seven tax regions were rejected by the Tanzania Revenue Authority Commissioner General.

The reason behind, he said, was due to lack of proper grounds of objection contrary to Section 51(1) of the Tax Administration Act, 2015. He pointed out that objection cases with total assessed tax liability of 1,378,200,249/- were settled.

"Contrary to Tax Administration Act 2015, the outstanding taxes totaling 16,461,531,975/- were not collected by the authority by the time of my audit. Failure to collect and enforce taxes on objections signals that the Tax Objection and Enforcement Mechanisms are not efficient and effective," he said.

The CAG has recommended proper handling of tax objection applications to resolve the overdue unresolved tax objections.

He proposed increased number of competent and experienced personnel, enhancement of technical capacity of personnel in the Technical Services Unit and strengthening of the tax assessment process to reduce the number of objection cases.