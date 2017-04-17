Photo: State House/Daily News

President Magufuli kisses the ring of His Eminence Polycarp Cardinal Pengo, the Archbishop of the Dar es Salaam Archdiocese during the Sunday Mass at St Peter's Church at Oysterbay.

President John Magufuli and clerics yesterday hyped the country's peace, tranquility and hard work as Tanzanians joined the rest of the world to celebrate Easter.

Dr Magufuli, speaking at St Peter's Church in Oysterbay and the Africa Inland Church Pastorate of Magomeni in Dar es Salaam where he attended the Easter prayers, pleaded with all Tanzanians to preach peace and harmony as well as work hard.

At the Inland Church, Bishop Charles Salalah led the congregation into special prayers for the head of state to continue discharging his duties effectively. He commended the president for the job well done especially on instituting discipline in the public service.

"You have been doing commendable job of piercing boils, which are just minor, resulting from the huge boil of human sins that can only be squeezed by Jesus Christ," said Bishop Salalah, adding: "We as Christians and other believers pray for and support you in the fight against ghost workers, salaries, loans, among others."

In his greetings to the worshipers, Dr Magufuli who was accompanied by the First Lady, Janeth, thanked all the Africa Inland Church worshipers, all Christians and followers of other religious denominations for their continued prayers for him, underscoring the need for Tanzanians to preach peace, harmony, unity and hard work. In the morning, Dr Magufuli attended prayers at St Peter's Church in Oysterbay.

In his Easter greetings, the Archbishop of the Dar es Salaam Diocese of the Catholic Church Polycarp Cardinal Pengo said the blessings that were given by Jesus Christ were for all people regardless of their religious backgrounds.

He wished the president well, insisting that the blessings through the Head of State would reach out to all Tanzanians. Cardinal Pengo advised Dr Magufuli to remain firm and strong on the challenges he is currently facing in his leadership insisting: "Jesus Christ will keep you strong so that our expectations as the country are attained."

Other clerics speak out: Father Raymond Sabba, presiding the Saturday night solemn vigil service ushering in Easter Sunday celebrations at St Joseph Cathedral, said it was high time Tanzanians loved each other despite several challenges, including recent abductions.

Father Sabba said the basis of Christian belief is the resurrection of Jesus Christ, noting however that the Lord's resurrection will not have meaning if Christians continue living in 'graves of sin.' "What is currently happening in our society; kidnapping, killings of innocent people, corruption and illicit drugs, all these are graves that we must get rid of to fully enjoy," he stressed. He said the evil actions shame the religion, stressing that those committing the acts are not pagans but Christians.

"All these evil acts of kidnapping, killings of innocent people, are graves of sins that bring shame to our Christian belief. Because those committing them are not pagans but Christians," he noted. He added: "Easter should be a period of meditation.

Mediate on every action you've taken against another for with our actions and words, we take part in creation. Do good so Jesus resurrection will have meaning." Father Sabba urged Christians to live by Jesus Christ's example seeking to do good to one another on earth to resurrect alongside Him.

In Kisarawe District, Coast Region, Bishop Emmaus Mwamakula of the Moravian Church of Uamsho Tanzania warned Tanzanians against the misuse of social media to mock and abuse other people, saying such acts were instigating hatred in the community. The bishop advised Tanzanians to use globalisation in good faith.

He was quick to point out that many Christians were using the social media to humiliate others, the trend he denounced as likely to divide the nation and sow seeds of discord.