17 April 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Africa: Nigeria to Emerge Maritime Hub in West, Central Africa

By Eromosele Abiodun

The Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) Dr. Dakuku Peterside has stated that the hosting of the Association of African Maritime Administrations (AAMA) will boost Nigeria's quest to become a hub of maritime destination for the West and Central African region.

Peterside, who stated this in Lagos, recently, noted that the hosting of AAMA, which is currently the biggest maritime event on the continent will assemble all the major operators in Abuja for the duration of the event.

He added that apart from showcasing Nigeria's maritime potential to the maritime community in Africa, it will also bring about interactions, business meetings, exchange of ideas and contacts among the maritime stakeholders across Africa including those from Nigeria.

According to him, "In addition to the maritime administrations that would be attending the event other critical stakeholders such as shipping companies, terminal operators, shipping agents, freight forwarders and other sundry maritime and shipping services providers would also be in attendance and this will bring about exchange of ideas and contacts with the Nigerian stakeholders."

The NIMASA DG also said that 32 countries from all parts of Africa are expected to participate at the continental conference and a number of maritime stakeholder organisations around the world.

"The International Maritime Organisation (IMO) delegation will be led by Mr. Kitack Lim the Secretary General of IMO which is a United Nations specialised agency that regulates shipping globally, "he said.

Peterside also said that the convening of these Maritime Administrators in Nigeria would afford the country the opportunity of improving its economy via the maritime sector as issues such as Ports development and its modernisation, maritime tourism, shipbuilding and repairs will be at the front burner of the discussions.

He added that interactions among importers, exporters, shipping firms, freight forwarders and even chandelier's, among several others will ultimately lead to increase in maritime activities in Nigeria thereby helping the country attain the desired hub port status within the sub-regions and ultimately advance the Nigerian economy.

