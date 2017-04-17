Uganda: Entebbe Airport Expansion Drive Progresses

Expansion works at Entebbe International airport are going on smoothly, with a lot of excavation works being undertaken.

During a routine inspection of the works on Wednesday April 12, 2017 by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) board of directors, David Mpango Kakuba, the acting CAA managing director, said earthworks for the new cargo center had been completed by China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) and the ground had been given time to settle before the construction of the building blocks continues in June 2017.

According to the airport expansion master plan, CAA wants to expand the cargo center to a capacity of 100,000 tonnes, up from the current 55,000, better units for the aviation police, expansion of the main terminal building, a larger car park and luggage-handling systems.

"The government of South Korea extended a grant of $9.5 million for the improvement of air navigation services and automation of Entebbe International airport," Kakuba told directors during the tour.

The existing passenger terminal opened in 1974 to accommodate 250 people arriving and 250 departing passengers. It was improved to the current capacity of 410 people arriving and 360 departing during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in 2007.

"The master plan projects 930 arriving passengers and 820 departing passengers during peak hours by 2033. The expansion is therefore critical in providing for the growth and ensuring a good customer care experience," Kakuba said.

Passenger traffic at Entebbe has grown gradually to 1.3 million last year, from about one million in 2010.